AFCON winner Sylvain Gbohouo expresses interest to join Ghanaian side Medeama SC

Goalkeeper, Sylvain Gbohouo

Ivory Coast 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning goalkeeper, Sylvain Gbohouo has expressed his readiness to sign for Ghana Premier League giants Medeama SC.

The Ghanaian club struggled in the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight light after losing the services of head coach Samuel Boadu.



Now keen on strengthening their squad for the next football season, sources say there is the desire to reinforce the goalkeeping department.



Today, information gathered from Pure FM is that among the goalkeepers being considered, Sylvain Gbohouo is on top of the chart and could be signed by Medeama SC this summer.

According to the Kumasi-based radio station, the Ivory Coast goalkeeper has officially contacted Medeama SC and expressed his interest in signing for the club.



Now 33-years of age, Sylvain Gbohouo has gathered a lot of experience and is being tipped to bolster the squad of the Ghana Premier League club if indeed a deal is reached.



Last month, he ended his stay at TP Mazembe when his contract with the Congolese outfit expired.