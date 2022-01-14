AFCON2021: Stonebwoy invokes spirit of Rawlings, Nrumah, Yaa Asantewaa ahead of Gabon match

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, J.J Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa

After suffering a defeat to Morroco in their first game at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Black Stars are set to face Gabon, Friday, in their second Group C match.



Although a section of Ghanaians have stated that they have no hope for the national team to break the 40-year AFCON trophy drought, dancehall musician Stonebwoy is of the belief that Black Stars will pick up all three points with the help of some ancestors.



Ahead of the game which is expected to kick off at 7:00 pm, veteran Back Stars player Anthony Baffoe who is with the team in Cameroon charged them to sweat for the national flag and win the game.



The inspiring message by Mr Baffoe has gone viral with Stonebwoy retweeting it. The award-winning artiste added that it is a done deal for the Black Stars as the spirits of Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Asante warrior Yaa Asantewaa and former president Jerry John Rawlings are supporting the Black Stars to a win against Gabon.

He wrote: "We refuse to have a bad day today in the name of Kwame Nkrumah and JJ Rawlings spiced with Yaa Asantewaa.. in Jesus name. Amen! #BlackstarsWin."



Anthony Baffoe in his message to the players said: "I’m just from the stadium, I watched Cameroon play; guys [tomorrow] is a do or die, that doesn’t exist it’s a do or do, please put that in your heads. Let the people talk, let the journalists write whatever they want to write, it is the D-day. You see, you must show anger, anger to win...You have been in the team for long. You can’t allow yourself to have a bad day. It is not possible to have a bad day. Sweat for the nation, sweat for the flag, sweat for your families.”



