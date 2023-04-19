0
AI has become critical tool for global industries and economies – Dr Zhou Hong

Dr Zhou Hongert Dr Zhou Hong, President, Institute of Strategic Research at Huawei

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the growing demand for technology among industries and economies, Dr Zhou Hong, President, Institute of Strategic Research at Huawei has underscored the importance of Artificial Intelligence to socio-economic development.

According to him, AI has become a critical tool for most industries and also supports social progress and research, advance decision making as well as helps achieve the developmental goals of industries and economies.

Speaking at the HAS 2023 virtual Summit on the theme; ‘Thrive with Digital, Striding Towards the Intelligent World’, Dr Hong explained the benefits of adopting AI while taking into consideration ethics and its role in governance.

“While AI can rapidly merge with traditional scientific computing and enabling growth of industries, we must ensure rules to enhance AI ethics and governance. For instance, AI can be applied in mining, technology, science manufacturing and other industries which can propel many economies”.

“AI can also help advance scientific discoveries and computing which can go long way to improve research for development. All these and more have become key to our world while taking into consideration AI ethics in a changing world”.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Board, and Rotating Chairwoman and CFO at Huawei, Sabrina Meng on her part spoke about how the digital economy can serve as a key driver of global economic growth.

She noted that digitalization presents a shared opportunity for many industries, especially within the context of the fourth industrial revolution.

