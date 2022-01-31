AIK, two others look to secure Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo’s signature on deadline day

Black Stars midfielder, Edmund Addo

Three clubs are chasing Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo who has been impressive in the Moldovan top-flight league this season, Ghanasoccenet.com can exclusively reveal.

The clubs Midtjylland, AIK Athens, and Red Star Belgrade are all interested in acquiring the services of Addo but they are running out of time as the January transfer draws to a close.



Sources close to the player told Ghanasoccenet.com that no club has reached an advanced stage in terms of negotiations.



Danish club Midtjylland and AIK Athens, based in Greece, have very limited time to reach an agreement for the player because their respective transfer window closes on Monday midnight.



However, Red Star Belgrade have more time to try and convince the player because the Serbian window ends on February 11.

Addo has been in great form for Moldovan champions who gave a great account of themselves in the UEFA Champions League this season. They managed to beat the most successful team Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu with Addo putting up a brilliant display on the night.



Addo has appeared in 26 games in all competitions with FC Sheriff in a good position to retain their title, in contention for Moldovan Cup and competing in the Europa League.



The 21-year-old made his Africa Cup of Nations debut earlier this month as he was part of the Ghana squad that failed to impress in Cameroon.



Addo has been playing for FC Sheriff since July 11 when he joined them from Slovakia side FK Senica on a three-year deal.