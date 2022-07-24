AMA endorses Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

Photo to illustrate the story

Source: GNA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has endorsed the first ever Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, fixed for Saturday, July 30, from Spintex Road (Papaye) to Mantse Agbona, James Town.

This was after the members of the planning committee of the ever race in Accra, paid a courtesy call on Madam Elizabeth K.T. Sackey Chief Executive Officer of the AMA at her office in Accra, last week.



The team also present a running vest to the AMA CEO as a symbol of invitation to participate in the race.



Mrs. Sackey was excited about the concept and commended the organizers for the initiative, adding that this should be an annual event to put the metropolis on the sports map each year.



She quickly put in place a four-member committee headed by the Director of Planning of the AMA, with support from the Public Relations Officer of AMA and others, to see to the smooth organization of the event.



Mrs. Sackey said the committee must work hand-in-hand with officials of Medivents Consult – the organizers of the 21-Kilometer race, which forms part of the activities making the annual Ga Homowo Festival ensure success.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager of Medivents Consult expressed appreciation to the AMA and its leadership for the support.



He said plans were in place to ensure an incident-free race and also honor all outstanding athletes at the end of the day.



The race would start from Spintex Road (Papaye) at 6:00 am and end at Mantse Agbona in Jamestown.



Sponsors of the maiden event of the marathon include HD+, Allied Consortiums, Indomie, MyBetAfrica, Goil, Ethiopian Airlines, Asky Airlines, Happy FM, Escort Security, Parin Africa, and Happy FM.