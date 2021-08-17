AS Monaco happy to sign Myron Boadu - Sporting Director

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer

AS Monaco Sporting Director, Paul Mitchell has said that the club is delighted to have completed the transfer of Myron Boadu.

The 20-year-old joined the French giants from AZ Alkmaar on a five-year deal worth 20 million euros in the ongoing transfer window.



Mitchell explained that signing the Dutch striker was very complicated due to his qualities.



“We welcome Myron to the AS Monaco family today. It was not an easy transfer to get done, but we are very happy to welcome him".



"We have been following him for many years and we know from his qualities that he is one of the best players of his generation in his position. So we’re very happy to have him here today. Welcome Myron", Paul Mitchell said at the press conference

“Myron is a very talented young player who was scouted and sought by many clubs in Europe. We are therefore delighted that he has chosen AS Monaco to continue his development.”, Oleg Petrov, Vice-President, and CEO of the club said.



Myron Boadu has played his first two games for the club in the French Ligue 1 against Nantes and Lorient.



According to the youngster, he needs time to adapt to the French Ligue and his new teammates after a difficult start.



Boadu is likely to make his debut in the Champions League for AS Monaco against Shakhtar on Tuesday.