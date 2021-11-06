AS Roma applauds Ghana call-up for teenager Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma have applauded Ghanaian teen Felix Afena-Gyan on his debut Black Stars call up.
The 18-year-old sensation received his first-ever national team invite after Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac named him in the 28-man squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa.
Although the invite came as a shock for many, Roma is pleased with the teenagers’ latest development.
“A first international call-up for Felix Afena-Gyan!,” wrote the club on Twitter.
Just a week after making his Serie A debut in the comeback win against Cagliari, the youngster could make his Black Stars debut against Ethiopia.
Ghana travel to South Africa for the penultimate Group G World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on November 11, 2021.
The team returns to Ghana for the final match against South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium.
