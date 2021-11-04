AS Roma reacts to Felix Afena-Gyan's Black Stars call-up

AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

• Roma is happy that Afena-Gyan has got the eye of the Black Stars coach

• 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan will be in the Black Stars camp for the first time



• A total of 28 players have been invited to camp



Italian Serie A giants, AS Roma, has reacted to Felix Afena-Gyan’s inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifiers



The 18-year-old AS Roma striker has been handed a maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Walias of Ethiopia and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



The Black Stars will face Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11 before facing South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.



Felix was named alongside FC Sherriff midfielder, Edmund Addo as the newcomers in the camp of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Roma took to Twitter to announce to their fans that the new golden teenager has been called to play in the Black Stars.



“A first international call-up for Felix Afena-Gyan!” AS Roma tweeted with a clapping emoji.



