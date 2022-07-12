0
Menu
Sports

AS Roma set to offer Afena-Gyan in player-plus-cash deal for Wilfried Zaha

Felix Afena Gyan Models In New AS Roma Jersey For Next Season AS Roma striker Felix Ohene Afena-Gya

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

AS Roma could throw in Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan as part of a deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer.

According to reports, Jose Mourinho wants Zaha and the club has offered 15 million euros plus Afena-Gyan to Palace.

Zaha has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A and the Ghanaians could potentially be included in a deal for the ex-Manchester United man. Zaha’s agents recently offered the Giallorossi a chance to sign the player this summer.

Afena-Gyan recently extended his stay with AS Roma after successful negotiations.

The 19-year-old forward has scored two goals in 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his first-team debut last October.

Afena-Gyan made his Ghana debut in March, helping the Black Stars to qualify for this year's World Cup by overcoming Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.

He scored his first international goal against Madagascar last month, and has featured in six games.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Another Rawlings will rise up and cause a big mess - Nunoo-Mensah
Franklin Cudjoe advises leaders over Sri Lanka events
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
Related Articles: