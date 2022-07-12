AS Roma set to offer Afena-Gyan in player-plus-cash deal for Wilfried Zaha

AS Roma could throw in Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan as part of a deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer.
According to reports, Jose Mourinho wants Zaha and the club has offered 15 million euros plus Afena-Gyan to Palace.
Zaha has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A and the Ghanaians could potentially be included in a deal for the ex-Manchester United man. Zaha’s agents recently offered the Giallorossi a chance to sign the player this summer.
Afena-Gyan recently extended his stay with AS Roma after successful negotiations.
The 19-year-old forward has scored two goals in 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his first-team debut last October.
Afena-Gyan made his Ghana debut in March, helping the Black Stars to qualify for this year's World Cup by overcoming Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.
He scored his first international goal against Madagascar last month, and has featured in six games.
