AS Roma set to offer Afena-Gyan in player-plus-cash deal for Wilfried Zaha

AS Roma striker Felix Ohene Afena-Gya

AS Roma could throw in Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan as part of a deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer.

According to reports, Jose Mourinho wants Zaha and the club has offered 15 million euros plus Afena-Gyan to Palace.



Zaha has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A and the Ghanaians could potentially be included in a deal for the ex-Manchester United man. Zaha’s agents recently offered the Giallorossi a chance to sign the player this summer.



Afena-Gyan recently extended his stay with AS Roma after successful negotiations.

The 19-year-old forward has scored two goals in 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his first-team debut last October.



Afena-Gyan made his Ghana debut in March, helping the Black Stars to qualify for this year's World Cup by overcoming Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.



He scored his first international goal against Madagascar last month, and has featured in six games.