AS Roma team manager backs Felix Afena-Gyan to improve

Afena-Gyan (right) signed a new contract with the Rome giants

The General Manager of AS Roma, Tiago Pinto has backed Ghana sensation Felix Afena-Gyan to continue improving his game.

The Italian Serie A club on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, announced that it has extended the contract of the Black Stars forward for four more years.



Speaking on the decision to hand Felix Afena-Gyan a new deal, club General Manager Tiago Pinto says the club believes he will become an even better player in the future.



“Felix has great room for improvement, with the opportunity to develop his potential to the fullest under the guidance of Mourinho, who is decisive in the growth process of our boys,” Tiago Pinto said as quoted on the website of AS Roma

The AS Roma General Manager added, "This contract renewal also represents further proof of how the relationship between the youth sector and the First Team is becoming increasingly close".



Reacting to his contract, Felix Afena-Gyan said he is delighted and motivated to continue working to become a better player.