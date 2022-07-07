AS Roma team manager backs Felix Afena-Gyan to improve

The General Manager of AS Roma, Tiago Pinto has backed Ghana sensation Felix Afena-Gyan to continue improving his game.
The Italian Serie A club on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, announced that it has extended the contract of the Black Stars forward for four more years.
Speaking on the decision to hand Felix Afena-Gyan a new deal, club General Manager Tiago Pinto says the club believes he will become an even better player in the future.
“Felix has great room for improvement, with the opportunity to develop his potential to the fullest under the guidance of Mourinho, who is decisive in the growth process of our boys,” Tiago Pinto said as quoted on the website of AS Roma
The AS Roma General Manager added, "This contract renewal also represents further proof of how the relationship between the youth sector and the First Team is becoming increasingly close".
Reacting to his contract, Felix Afena-Gyan said he is delighted and motivated to continue working to become a better player.
- When I was a hot cake in Italy I wanted to play for the Azzurri - Richmond Boakye Yiadom
- 'I will give my best and defend the Black Stars jersey' - Inaki Williams
- KP Boateng absent from training ahead of club friendly against Energie Cottbus
- Liverpool will regret losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich – Ex-Bayern star Kuffour
- Galatasaray push to complete deal to sign Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban
- Read all related articles