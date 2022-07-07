0
Menu
Sports

AS Roma team manager backs Felix Afena-Gyan to improve

Img 2182 1400x934 1 300x200.webp Afena-Gyan (right) signed a new contract with the Rome giants

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The General Manager of AS Roma, Tiago Pinto has backed Ghana sensation Felix Afena-Gyan to continue improving his game.

The Italian Serie A club on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, announced that it has extended the contract of the Black Stars forward for four more years.

Speaking on the decision to hand Felix Afena-Gyan a new deal, club General Manager Tiago Pinto says the club believes he will become an even better player in the future.

“Felix has great room for improvement, with the opportunity to develop his potential to the fullest under the guidance of Mourinho, who is decisive in the growth process of our boys,” Tiago Pinto said as quoted on the website of AS Roma

The AS Roma General Manager added, "This contract renewal also represents further proof of how the relationship between the youth sector and the First Team is becoming increasingly close".

Reacting to his contract, Felix Afena-Gyan said he is delighted and motivated to continue working to become a better player.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
Related Articles: