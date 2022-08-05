0
AS Roma to allow Felix Afena-Gyan join Sassuolo on loan ahead of new season

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma could accept a loan move for Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan this summer following Sassuolo interest, Footballghana.com can report.

The 19-year-old inked a four-year deal in the summer transfer window but he is not likely to get regular get time at the club.

However, the Giallorossi are said to be ready to allow the Black Stars attacker to join Sassuolo on loan considering the relationship between both clubs.

Footballghana.com understands Roma will only allow the enterprising forward to leave on loan and not on a permanent basis, considering his potential.

Afena-Gyan will welcome a move away from Roma this summer in search of playing due to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The forward burst onto the scene after making his AS Roma senior debut in a game against Cagliari in November. He followed up with a man of the match display, after netting a brace against Genoa.

The young striker scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.

