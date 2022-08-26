0
AS Roma to receive 10% of onward transfer fee of Felix Afena-Gyan from U.S Cremonese

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Footballghana can report that papers are ready to be signed for Felix Afena-Gyan to complete his transfer from AS Roma to U.S Cremonese.

As reported by your most trusted football portal in the country on Wednesday, both clubs playing in the Italian Serie A have reached an agreement for the transfer of the talented teenager.

Today, the final phase of the talks for the transfer to become official has been held. At the end of the talks, a fee of 8 million euros has been agreed upon.

Up front, U.S Cremonese will pay 7 million euros to AS Roma. The team will later pay 1.5 million euros to the Rome-based club in the name of bonuses.

Meanwhile, a clause has been inserted in the deal that gives AS Roma 10% of the onward transfer fee of Felix Afena-Gyan.

The Black Stars asset is expected to finally sign a long-term contract of five years that will expire in the summer of 2027.

Source: footballghana.com
