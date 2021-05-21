ASAP Rocky: 'Rihanna na di love of my life' - Di rapper confam to GQ

US rapper A$AP Rocky don announce say e dey in a relationship with singer Rihanna

Di rapper describe her as "the love of my life" inside interview with GQ.



Rumours whether di stars dey date begin as early as 2013, wen di rapper support Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.



"She be probably, like, a million of di oda ones. I tink wen you know, you know," e tok. "She be di one."



Both of dem feature for A$AP Rocky 2013 video for Fashion Killa; while di rapper provide guest verse on di remix of Rihanna 2012 hit Cockiness (I Love It).



Since dem become official item, dem dey try to avoid make paparazzi take dia photograph together, di article tok.

Di rapper say im partner "absolutely" influence im new album, wey go also feature Morrissey.



Born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, di star be one of di biggest break-out stars of di 2010s, e score two US number one albums with di Long.Live.A$AP (2013) and At.Long.Last.A$AP (2015).



As ogbonge lyricist, e fit flip between aggressive, passionate delivery and a more laid-back, melodic flow - sometimes inside di same song.



AS hot-cake, e don collaborate with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Black Eyed Peas, Mark Ronson and even Rod Stewart - wey appear on im 2015 hit Everyday.



E be di biggest hit for di UK comes via a guest verse on pop star Selena's Gomez's Good For You.

For 2019, dem find di starw guilty of assault during a Stockholm fight and dem give am a two-year suspended sentence.



Di case bin attract international attention wen den-US President Donald Trump chook mouth, as e claim say A$AP Rocky get unfair treatment.



Reports say im relationship with Rihanna fit don start last year, afta she break up from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel.



For uly, she feature A$AP Rocky for one campaign for her Fenty Skin skincare range, and di two do several joint interviews to promote di collaboration.



