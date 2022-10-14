0
ASR Bamako can't contain us on Sunday - David Ocloo

Fe4rwh2WAJwo2oD Hearts of Oak

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo has stated that ASR Bamako will be facing a very tough and determined Phobia side.

The Phobia will be attempting to overturn a 3-0 first-leg defeat on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

New assistant coach David Ocloo who managed the team in the first leg is confident his side will grab the victory. He also added that there are no injuries and Salifu will play against ASR Bamako.

“With our fans behind us, I don’t think they can contain us. We are working on that today’s match is proof of what we have been doing for some time now," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"You can see the defence was solid they were confident possessing, starting the attack and everything very well. I don’t think we have any injuries at the moment Salifu is a brilliant player so he will get involved,”

