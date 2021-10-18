AWCON 2022 Qualifier: Mercy Tagoe names 22 squad to face Nigeria

Head Coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe

Source: GNA

Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, the Head Coach of the Black Queens has named a final 22 players to face Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

The list includes four foreign-based players with Israel based defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi making a return to the squad.



Portia Boakye and Spain-based duo Princella Adubea and Grace Asantewaa complete the list of foreign-based players invited for the doubleheader.



Ghana would battle the Super Falcons of Nigeria in two legs on Wednesday, October 20 and Sunday October 24.



Coach Quarcoo-Tagoe and her charges would play guest to Nigeria before hosting their arch-rivals four days later for the return encounter where the winner of the two matches progresses to the final round of qualifiers for Africa’s flagship female competition in Morocco.



Herein the full squad:



Goalkeepers



Fafali Dumehasi - Police Ladies

Victoria Antwi-Adjei - Kumasi Sports Academy



Mary Neequaye- Immigrations Ladies



Defenders



Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers



Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers



Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies



Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies

Blessing Agomadzi - Hapoel Be’er sheva



Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Philicity Asuako- Police Ladies



Midfielders



Naomi Anima - Kumasi Sports Academy



Monica Addai - Berry Ladies



Grace Animah - Police Ladies

Grace Acheampong - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Grace Adams - Berry Ladies



Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas



Portia Boakye - Dujarden IF



Attackers



Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals



Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens

Elizabeth Owusu - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Princella Adubea - Racing Feminas