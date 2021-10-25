AWCON 2022Q: Black Queens hopes of making AWCON dashed despite narrow victory

Black Queens

Black Queens journey to AWCON 2022 came to a sad end despite their narrow 1-0 victory over the Super Falcons.

The National Female team went into the game with the arduous task of overturning a 2-goal deficit following their 2-0 defeat to the Super Falcons on Wednesday.



The Queens flew out of the blocks right from the blast of the whistle and showed their intent of overcoming the two-goal deficit as they consistently bombarded the Nigerian goal area with several attacking attempts.



The Black Queens efforts finally paid off after Princella Adubea latched on to a beautiful through ball that unlocked the Nigerian defence and she tucked away her effort in clinical fashion.

The goal breathed a new lease of life into the game as it spurred the home side to go in for more and keep their AWCON hopes alive.



The dream of making it to next year’s AWCON will however be shattered as that elusive second goal the Queens needed to draw the tie level would never come.



The final blast of the whistle was met with tears, dejection and heartbreak from the Black Queens players and technical bench as they miss out on a chance to qualify for both the AWCON and the Women’s World Cup despite their victory.