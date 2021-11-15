Abagna scores a brace in RTU's 2-0 win over WAFA

RTU player, David Abagna

Midfielder David Abagna weaved his magic to score a brace as Real Tamale United produced a 2-0 win over WAFA in Tamale on Sunday.

It was the first win for the 'Pride of the North' side on the return to the Ghana top-flight this term.



Abagna's pair of goals were trademark deliveries at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



His first was a long-range effort that beat WAFA goalkeeper Osei Kwadwo Bonsu in the tenth minute.

WAFA tried to contain their guests and it worked for the remainder of the first half.



Ten minutes into the second half, RTU doubled their lead from a reliable and trusted source.



Abagna fired home a rocket for his personal second which takes him to five goals in three matches.