Abasa Aremeyaw joins MLS side Philadelphia Union

Abasa Aremeyaw

Ghanaian centre-back Abasa Aremeyaw has joined Major League Side (MLS) Philadelphia Union this summer.

He joins his new side after departing Slovakian side MSK Zilina on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract.



Philadelphia Union has signed defender Abasa Aremeyaw to a two-and-a-half-year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year, the club announced Thursday.



The 18-year-old Ghanaian centre-back last featured for MSK Zilina B in 2. Liga, Slovakia’s second-tier league, made seven appearances. Prior to that, he started his professional career with MŠK Žilina's first team in the Slovakian top flight.

“Abasa is a promising young player who has the physique and skill to develop into a contributor in our back line,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “His demonstrated ability to make an impact on set plays, combined with his speed and agility, makes him a good fit in the strong defensive system we have built. We look forward to integrating him into the team.”



The towering defender is yet to play for Ghana at any level of football.