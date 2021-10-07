Abasa Aremeyaw promoted to MSK Zilina B in Slovakia

Thu, 7 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian teen, Abasa Aremeyaw has been promoted to MSK Zilina team B barely a month after joining the Slovakian club.
The 18-year-old has been impressive and as a result, has been handed the opportunity to play for the B team.
He joined MSK Zilina last month from Zilina Accra, with the intention of playing for U19 and U18 teams.
However, with his great effort as a brilliant defender, he has caught the eye of B coach Vesely who has included him in their squad for the upcoming match.
MSK Zilina faces MFK Skalica on Saturday in Slovakia 2. Liga and Aremeyaw is likely to play.
Aremeyaw recently played for MSK Zilina U19 in a UEFA Youth League match.
