Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores first goal of the season in Portugal

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 20 At 7.32.56 PM.jpeg Yabuku scored to snatch a point for Rio Ave in a 2-2 draw against Estoril Praia

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yabuku on Friday scored his first goal of the season for Rio Ave in the Portuguese top flight league.

Yabuku scored to snatch a point for Rio Ave in a 2-2 draw against Estoril Praia in a thrilling match.

Rio Ave had to recover from a poor start as the home team took the lead after just six minutes through Rodrigo Martins.

Costinha equalised for Rio Ave before former Charity Stars player made it 2-1 for the away side but Tiago Gouveia made it two all.

Yabuku, 23, signed a three-year contract with Rio Ave in June after excelling on loan last season.

He was instrumental in the club's promotion to the Primeira Liga. He scored 15 goals in all competitions for Rio Ave.

