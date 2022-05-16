Abdul Aziz Yakubu scores to power Rio Ave to Portuguese topflight promotion

Abdul Aziz Yakubu, Footballer

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz was on target as Rio Ave beat Chaves to finish top of the Portuguese LigaPro and secure topflight promotion.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in the first minute as Rio Ave thrashed Chaves 3-0 on the final day of the LigaPro. Aderlan Santos scored twice in three minutes in the second half to complete a successful campaign.



Abdul Aziz has been the main man for Rio Ave, scoring 11 goals in 33 games for the club to make a quick return to the Primeira Liga.



The former Charity Stars player is currently on loan from Vitoria Guimaraes, but his outstanding display has already opened talks for a contract extension.

The strong forward netted fifteen goals in all competitions in Portugal this season.



