Abdul-Aziz Yakubu starts pre-season with Portuguese side Rio Ave

Young Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has began pre-season training with Portuguese side Rio Ave ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The Ghanaian signed a permanent deal with the Green and Whites outfit after excelling at the club on loan from Vitória Guimarães.
The 23-year-old predator finisher scored 11 goals in the Portuguese Secunda Liga last season and helped them to qualify for the top-flight.
His team started training for the season and the player was present on the first day of pre-season.
