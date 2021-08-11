Abdul Baba Rahman faces uncertain future after missing out on UEFA Super Cup

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman has missed out on Chelsea's 24-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal scheduled to come off on Wednesday.
The Ghanaian, who has spent most of his Blues career on loan, had impressed during the preseason under Thomas Tuchel. However, his performances were not enough to make the cut.
Rahman has had loan spells with Mallorca and others since joining the Blues in 2015 after a splendid season with German side Augsburg.
This exclusion gives some indication of another loan deal.
Chelsea’s 24-man squad for Uefa Super Cup
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Antonio Rudiger
Marcos Alonso
Andreas Christensen
Jorginho
Thiago Silva
N’Golo Kante
Tammy Abraham
Christian Pulisic
Timo Werner
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Marcus Bettinelli
Trevoh Chalobah
Kurt Zouma
Edouard Mendy
Mateo Kovacic
Mason Mount
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Ben Chilwell
Hakim Ziyech
Reece James
Cesar Azpilicueta
Kai Havertz