Abdul Baba Rahman faces uncertain future after missing out on UEFA Super Cup

Baba Rahman Chelsea X97hm20bau75198kc3yelgkip 2 Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman

Wed, 11 Aug 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman has missed out on Chelsea's 24-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal scheduled to come off on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian, who has spent most of his Blues career on loan, had impressed during the preseason under Thomas Tuchel. However, his performances were not enough to make the cut.

Rahman has had loan spells with Mallorca and others since joining the Blues in 2015 after a splendid season with German side Augsburg.

This exclusion gives some indication of another loan deal.

Chelsea’s 24-man squad for Uefa Super Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Antonio Rudiger

Marcos Alonso

Andreas Christensen

Jorginho

Thiago Silva

N’Golo Kante

Tammy Abraham

Christian Pulisic

Timo Werner

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Marcus Bettinelli

Trevoh Chalobah

Kurt Zouma

Edouard Mendy

Mateo Kovacic

Mason Mount

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ben Chilwell

Hakim Ziyech

Reece James

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz

