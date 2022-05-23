Abdul Basit Sualla in contention for Player of the Season award in Spain

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian youngster Abdul Basit Sualla is in contention for the best player award in the Spanish Primera Division Extremena.
The 20-year-old who joined lower-tier side for CD Hernan Cortes in December from Ghanaian club Star Makers FC has been an instant hit for the club.
He scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 11 appearances for the club in the 2021/22 season.
Sualla helped his outfit to finish at the 3rd position at the end of the 2021-22 season.
He scored 8 goals during the 2020/21 Division Two season in Accra before his move to Spain.
The enterprising forward scored six goals and assisted twice in six league matches.
