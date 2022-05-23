0
Menu
Sports

Abdul Basit Sualla in contention for Player of the Season award in Spain

Abdul Basit Spain Move Ghanaian youngster Abdul Basit Suall

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Basit Sualla is in contention for the best player award in the Spanish Primera Division Extremena.

The 20-year-old who joined lower-tier side for CD Hernan Cortes in December from Ghanaian club Star Makers FC has been an instant hit for the club.

He scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 11 appearances for the club in the 2021/22 season.

Sualla helped his outfit to finish at the 3rd position at the end of the 2021-22 season.

He scored 8 goals during the 2020/21 Division Two season in Accra before his move to Spain.

The enterprising forward scored six goals and assisted twice in six league matches.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
Related Articles: