0
Menu
Sports

Abdul Basit Sualla joins Spanish club Naxara Deportivo

Abdul Basit Spain Move Ghana international Abdul Basit Sualla

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Náxara Club Deportivo have signed Ghanaian youngster Abdul Basit Sualla from Ghanaian club Star Makers on a year deal.

The 20-year-old striker joins the Tescera League returnees for an undisclosed fee, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Sualla was nominated for the best player award in the Spanish Primera Division Extremena after a stellar season with Hernan Cortes during the 2021-2022 league season.

He was instrumental in the lower-tier league for CD Hernan Cortes helping the club to be on the 3rd position at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Hernan Cortes finished behind CF Campanario and CD Nueva Ciudad with 40 points from 22 matches.

Sualla joined Hernan Cortes halfway through the season in December 2021 from Star Makers but was an instant hit for the Navarre Community-based club.

Suala was involved in 10 goals in 11 appearances for Hernan Cortes. He netted 7 goals and provided three assists in the process.

Sualla who is a known goal poacher was involved in 8 goals during the 2020/21 Division Two season in Accra before his loan move to Spain. Scored six goals and assisted twice in six league matches.

"It’s a great pleasure to join this family. I’m here to do my best to place Naxera on the map again. I’m happy to be here and score more goals as well." Sualla said.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
This former minister of state became a commercial driver after leaving office
NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Related Articles: