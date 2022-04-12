Abdul Fatawu Issahaku begins first-team training at Sporting CP

Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has commenced training with the first team of Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

In a communique from Sporting CP on April 6, it confirmed that the former Dreams FC man has committed his future to the club by signing a five-year contract.



“Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, 18, is a reinforcement for Sporting Clube de Portugal. The footballer from Ghana has signed for five seasons and has a release clause of 60 million euros, having been presented this Wednesday at the Cristiano Ronaldo Academy, in Alcochete,” a statement from Sporting CP has said.



After inking the contract, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku can now gradually be introduced into the first team.

Today, images obtained by footballghana.com have revealed that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku shows he has already started training with his first-team teammates.



He has a lot of prospects and is tipped to become a top star in the not-too-distant future.



