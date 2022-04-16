0
Menu
Sports

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku opens up on meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's mum

Fatawu Ronaldo Mom Fatawu with Ronaldo's mom

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has thanked Maria Dolores Aveiro, mother of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his words of encouragement.

The AFCON U-20 best player was recently unveiled by Sporting CP after agreeing to a five-year contract.

Issahaku has 60 million euros on his release clause after signing the contract which indicates his huge prospect.

Sporting Coach Ruben Amorim heaped praises on the Ghanaian international after assessing his qualities since joining the team in January.

The former Dreams FC winger also had the chance to meet the mother of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Cristiano Ronaldo academy.

In a post on his social media page, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku tweeted “This woman is so amazing she always want to win and always advice you not to loose and she always motivate you to do more than what you can do she is so lovely.” Fatawu posted with a picture of him and Maria Dolores.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead