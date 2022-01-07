Abdul Fatawu Issahaku resumes training after injury scare in Algeria friendly

Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku resumed training with the Black Stars on Thursday after an injury scare in the game against Algeria.

Black Stars lost 3-0 to the Dessert Foxes in the game played at the Education City Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



The Dreams FC forward was substituted taken in the second half after sustaining an injury.

There were quite some concerns about the injury sustained but the AFCON U20 MVP has pulled through and resumed full-scale training ahead of the AFCON.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been tipped to become of the breakout stars in the Ghana team at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament should he be given the opportunity by Coach Milovan Rajevac.