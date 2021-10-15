Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s agent denies Dreams FC move reports

Black Stars winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Agent of Black Stars winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has denied reports that his client has joined Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC.

Earlier reports in the local media suggested that the Black Stars playmaker has secured a move to the Still Believe lads ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana football season from Steadfast FC.



The reports further indicated that the 17-year-old will join Dreams FC for a short spell before moving to Sporting Lisbon next year when he is 18-years.



But in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, the player’s local agent denied these reports.



“Dreams have not contacted me or whatsoever. Fatawu is a player of Sporting Lisbon. They have signed Fatawu for three years,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Fatawu recently made his debut for the Black Stars against Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.







