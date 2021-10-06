Abdul Ganiyu Ishmael extends Asante Kotoko contract until 2023

Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiyu

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, have officially announced defender Ismail Ganiyu’s contract extension with the club.

The 25-year-old who joined the Porcupine Warriors from Karela United has established himself as a key player for the club.



He enjoyed a decent 2020/21 campaign which earned him a call-up into the national team.



Ganiyu contract with the two-time African Champions expired at the end of the season and after a fruitful negotiation, he has extended his stay with the club.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko is reported to have appointed the towering guardsman as the new captain ahead of the 2021/22 season which will start on October 29.



Ganiyu will be assisted by goalkeeper Razak Abalora and Mudasiru Salifu.

Appointment of new leaders became necessary following the departure of Felix Annan and deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi transfer-listed.



