Abdul Ganiyu makes injury return ahead of crucial Aduana showdown

Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ganiyu, has returned to training ahead of his side's crucial matchday 28 fixture against Aduana Stars.



Ganiyu resumed training teammates after his four weeks injury layoff.



Ganiyu last played for the Porcupines in a one-all draw with Karela United, in which he saw a red card. He subsequently picked up an injury in training

He therefore missed five games which include King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, RTU, Legon Cities, and WAFA.



Together with Ganiyu, midfielder Richmond Lamptey also recovered from an injury and could make his return n the game against Aduana on Sunday, May 8, 2022.



However, left-back Imoro Ibrahim and Justice Blay remain on the injury list.



Kotoko will look to secure another win that will take them closer to the league title as they host Aduana at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Reds have opened a 9-points gap at the top of the league log with 55 points.