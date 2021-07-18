Abdul Ganiyu plays hide and seek with Kotoko amid Hearts interest

Asante Kotoko defender Ishmael Abdul Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko defender Ishmael Abdul Ganiyu has reportedly rejected contract extension talks amid interest from League Champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

The defender's complete his contract with Kotoko at the end of July.



Arguably the best centre back in the league currently, Abdul Ganiyu has rejected Asante Kotoko's contract renewal talks amid strong links from their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.



Speculations already have it that, the stalwart centre-back, who will be a free agent at the end of this month could leave the club when the season ends and has got offers from some European clubs.

Reports indicates, GPL champions Hearts of Oak are in serious contact with the Black Stars defender and will want to bring him on board to boost their squad as they look set to represent the country in the continent's highest club football competition next season.



The 25 year old has been outstanding and exceptional for the Porcupine Warriors in the league this season at the back and has also netted five goals as a defender in the ongoing campaign.



Ganiyu Ismail also, is gradually establishing himself into the Black Stars after an impressive debut against South Africa in the AFCON qualifiers. Again, he featured against Cote D'Ivoire in the international friendly last month in Cape Coast.