Abdul-Halik Hudu signs for Danish outfit Lyngby Boldklub

Ghanaian player, Abdul-Halik Hudu

Ghanaian international, Abdul-Halik Hudu, has left Hammarby IF in Sweden to sign for Danish outfit Lyngby Boldklub, footballghana.com can report.

The youngster moved to Sweden from Ghana Premier League club Inter Allies FC when he was only 18-years of age.



In the last few years, he has significantly developed his game on the back of loan spells at GIF Sundsvall and IK Frej Täby.



This summer, although he is regarded as an important player at Hammarby IF, the club has decided to sell him to ensure he is guaranteed needed playing time.

“Abdul-Halik Hudu has been with us for three years and really feels like a real hammer villager. Due to the tough competition in the central midfield, we felt that we could not put sticks in the wheel when a club like Lyngby showed interest in him.



“Hudu is really worth the chance to find the place where he can continue to develop as a football player and we wish him great luck in his further career," manager for Hammarby IF Jesper Janssons has said.



Abdul-Halik Hudu according to sources, is excited about the new challenge and hopes to help Lyngby Boldklub achieve their targets.