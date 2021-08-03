Abdul Karim Zito names 35-man squad for Black Satellite camping

The team is set to commce camping on Tuesday at the Ghanaman Center in Prampram

Head coach of Ghana’s U20 football team, Abdul Karim Zito, has invited 32 players for camping ahead of the team's upcoming fixtures.

The invited players according to a GhanaGuardian report sighted by GhanaWeb are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence in Prampram on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.



The list of invited players includes some drawn from the last U17 national team as well as some players who were part of coach Zito’s team that won the WAFU and AFCON trophies.



See below the list of invited players:



1. Kwabena Boateng - Accra Great Olympics FC



2. Emmanuel Ayei - Shalon FC



3. Kweku Boateng - Charity Stars FC



4. Anim Matthew Cudjoe - Legon Cities FC

5. Mensah Ivan Anokye - Zalina FC



6. Ofori MacCarthy - Eleven Wonders FC



7. Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah - Heart of Lions FC



8. James Ampofo - Semper C



9. Frank Boateng - Prestige FC



10. Agyemang Duah Emmanuel - Ebony FC



11. Kobena Gogo Boahen - Swedru All Blacks FC



12. Samari Salifu Abass - Young Apostles FC

13. Emmanuel Osei Asibey - Benab FC



14. Eugene Amporfo Amankwah - Benab FC



15. Mose Salifu Bawa - Cheetah FC



16. Mohaison Mohmoud - Ebony Babies



17. Jonas Naafo - Nania FC



18. Raphic Maftawo - Rences FC



19. Shaibu Abdallah - In God We Trust FC



20. Daniel Owura Akuffo - Still Believe FC

21. John Bitigi - Real Lions FC



22. Zaidan Alhassan - New Edubiase FC



23. Emmanuel Mensah - Simpafi Soccer Academy



24. Kelvin Saaba - Dansoman Bea



25. Daniel Lokka Queye - Vision FC



26. Collins Boah - In God We Trust FC



27. Patrick Arthur - Renees FC



28. Atta Amoss - Offinso United FC

29. Sylvester Antwi - Feyenoord Youth FC



30. Anastasius Satuh -Kasina Nankana FC



31. Bukari Sommed - Bolga All Stars FC



32. Baffoe Isaac -Young Apostles FC



33. Sayibu Yakubu - BYJ



34. Gideon Majambe Armah - Oil City FC



35. Adu Boahen Hayford - Real Lions FC



