Abdul Mumin's performance against Atletico Madrid increases starting chances

Abdul Mumin

After his first start in an official match and a strong performance at the Metropolitano, Abdul Mumin ignites the discussion on Rayo's center-backs.

Abdul Mumin, a defender, started his first game against Atlético de Madrid. He had previously played 11 minutes in the franjirrojos' defeat to the lions on September 17 at San Mamés, making his debut with Rayo off the bench.



Mumin and Catena created a central duo to defend against Simeone's men in a challenging situation. His statistics reflect it as follows: 2 clearances, 85% completion rate (51 out of 60 passes completed successfully), 2 long balls completed, 1 interception, and 1 blocked shot.

The discussion about Iraola's center defenders is also opened by Mumin's excellent effort, as we can see the young Ghanaian defender was effective in bringing the ball out.



On 1 September 2022, Mumin signed a four-year contract with La Liga side Rayo Vallecano. Mumin got his debut for the Spanish side on 17 September 2022 against Athletic Bilbao.