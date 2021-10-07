Abdul Mumin scores winner in Vitoria SC's friendly against Felgueiras

Ghana international, Abdul Mumin

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin Suleman netted the winner for Vitoria Guimaraes in their test game against lower-tier side Felgueiras.

The defender who stayed in Portugal after missing out on new coach Milovan Rajevac's squad for the doubleheader World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe took part in the friendly on Wednesday.



Forward Zé Leite broke the deadlock for Felgueiras but Vitoria SC responded immediately through forward Óscar Estupiñán.

Abdul Mumin then snatched the winner in the 90th minute for the topflight side.



The former FC Nordsjaelland player has played six games in the ongoing Portuguese Primeira Liga.