0
Menu
Sports

Abdul Mumin trains with Rayo Vallecano's first team

Abdul Mumin 1 Abdul Mumin

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Abdul Mumin was involved in Rayo's first team training session on Wednesday. The players who did not receive any call up for international friendlies worked with the coaching staff.

The training session of the first team of Rayo Vallecano took place at the Sports City. The squad worked in the afternoon, with activation, rondos, completion circuit and midfield soccer.

Dimitrievski, Morro, Balliu, Pathé Ciss, Bebé, Camelo and Falcao were absent training because they were concentrated with their respective countries. The Benedí, Mario, Vere, Pablo Muñoz, Diego Lorenzo, Abdul Mumin and Diego Méndez worked under Iraola.

Mumin has played 12 minutes of football this season. He came on against Bilbao in their 3-2 defeat during the weekend.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Finance Minister, under fire for smiling during Queen’s funeral
Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams named in Ghana-Brazil combine XI
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Related Articles: