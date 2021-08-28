Abdul Osumanu returns after suspension over romance scam

Ghana international Abdul Osumanu

Ghana international Abdul Osumanu has returned to team activities but is still facing federal charges in connection with a romance fraud.

Union Omaha officials stated this week that the decision was made to allow Abdul Osumanu, of Ghana, to train and participate in games after his trial date was moved out to November 30, according to the Omaha World-Herald.



Union Omaha's general manager, Peter Marlette, stated the decision on whether Osumanu would participate in any games for the rest of the season will be made by coach Jay Mims.



Osumanu has pled not guilty to two charges of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and receiving stolen property.

Prosecutors said Osumanu defrauded two individuals out of more than $214,000 in an online romance scheme in which he and another man established phony internet identities and convinced victims of the scheme to transfer money.



Osumanu had been the Union Omaha's starting defense, but he has not participated in training or games since his arrest on May 27.



The last regular-season game for Union Omaha is set for October 30. The first week of November sees the commencement of six-team playoff competition.