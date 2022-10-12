Abdul Samed Salis is willing to take all the risks for this group - Cheikh Doucouré

Abdul Samed Salis

Cheikh Doucouré has praised his teammate Abdul Samed Salis work rate and his overall personality.

"Salis is a bon vivant, someone who was able to adapt quickly. We were able to put him at ease," Doucouré said



Explaining Abdul Samed Salis personality RC Lens player said:



"He really is a soldier, someone willing to take all the risks for this group. The only advice I could give him was to be himself, to play simple, to take risks too. We have a way of playing that makes it pointless to hide,"

"He understood it very well and you can see it in his very good performances. He really wants to do well for the group, he is really important for us, for the balance of the team. He has progressed compared to Clermont,"



"I hope he can do even more, that we will be able to benefit from lots of positive things,"