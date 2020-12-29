0
Abdul Zakaria Mugeese presents WAFU U20 gold medal to Eleven Wonders teammates

Tue, 29 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Techiman Eleven Wonders star Abdul Zakaria Mugeese presented his WAFU U20 Cup of Nations gold medal to his teammates on Monday.

Mugeese bought some soft drinks for his teammates as a token.

The on-loan Dreams FC player was at the training ground to prepare for their next Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

Eleven Wonders will travel to Accra to face Inter Allies on Saturday.

