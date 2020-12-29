Abdul Zakaria Mugeese presents WAFU U20 gold medal to Eleven Wonders teammates

Mugeese bought some soft drinks for his teammates as a token

Techiman Eleven Wonders star Abdul Zakaria Mugeese presented his WAFU U20 Cup of Nations gold medal to his teammates on Monday.

The on-loan Dreams FC player was at the training ground to prepare for their next Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

Eleven Wonders will travel to Accra to face Inter Allies on Saturday.





Abdul Zakaria Mugeese U - 20 WAFU winner presented his gold medal and some soft drinks to his team mates and the technical team this evening @ training grounds. #Congratulations baller.#stay safe from COVID-19. #Together we will win ????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Eby9uz52WO — TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS FC (@Txiwonders) December 28, 2020