Abedi Pele @57: Watch some magic moments of the legendary football icon

1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Abedi Pele was born on this day, November 5, 1964(57 years ago)



The former Ghana international played as an attacking midfielder in his hay-days and was the captain of the Black Stars team that lost the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations to Ivory Coast though he didn’t play in the final game as he was suspended.



Abedi Pele as he was called by many was instrumental for Olympique de Marseille as he led the French giants to their only UEFA Champions League trophy in 1993.

His exploits earned him three African Footballer of the Year Awards, a record he held till he retired from the game before Samuel Etoo and Yaya Youre broke that record with four each.



As the legend turned 57 yesterday, we bring you a glimpse of what he was doing during his playing days that earned him the name Pele.



