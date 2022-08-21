0
Abedi Pele as greatest Ghanaian player - Eto'o lists Gyan, Essien as other greats

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o has named three times African player of the year Abedi Pele as his favourite Ghanaian footballer of all-time.

The legendary Ghanaian player took African and European football by storm in the late 80's and early nineties, helping Marseille win the UEFA Champions League in 1993.

Abedi Pele became the first player to win the African Player of the Year three times on a row, from 1991 to 1993, and was a member of the Black Stars team that won Ghana's last AFCON in 1982.

Although, Eto'o likes the likes of Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan, Abedi Pele tops his list of favourite Ghanaian footballers.

“Abedi Pele, one of the best ever," Eto'o said on TV3, when asked about Ghanaian players.

Samuel Eto'o is in Ghana for ambassadorial work, following his role as Qatar Legacy Ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is one of the five countries representing Africa at the Mundial in November.

