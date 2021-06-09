Abedi Pele comes no where near Mohammed Polo - Sarfo Gyamfi

Abedi Pele

Former Kotoko midfielder, Sarfo Gyamfi aka Black President says that the most naturally talented Ghanaian player he ever faced was Mohammed Polo who was nicknamed the dribbling magician.

He says that Mohammed Polo had no peer during his heydays when he played for Accra Hearts of Oak and he Sarfo Gyamfi also played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, he was asked which of the two he will pick between Abedi Pele and Mohammed Polo, Sarfo Gyamfi did not mince words when he picked Mohammed Polo.



He says Mohammed Polo was miles ahead of any Ghanaian player he faced and was the best of his generation.



"Polo is the best ever I would pick Polo over Abedi he was miles ahead of Abedi Pele... When he had the ball at his feet it was impossible to take it off him"



He then narrated a match Black Stars played against Sierra Leone under coach Adusei in Freetown which Abedi Pele played in that game with Ghana trailing 1-0 after the break.



He says that during the break in the dressing room the gaffer talked with each player to up his game but skipped talking to the number ten which was Abedi Pele.

Sarfo says he Overhead coach Adusei telling his assistant coach that if Abedi Ayew released the balls earlier instead of holding unto it too long Ghana would easily beat them.



So just as they were about to head for the second half he Sarfo Gyamfi in front of the whole squad told the coach why won't you tell Abedi Pele to release the balls early.



The coach did eventually tell Abedi Pele to release the balls early and Ghana overturned the 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory.



The combative midfielder played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko between 1984-1990 before moving to Austria and Germany to play in the lower-tier leagues.



He also had stints with Nigerian sides Abeokuta Walls Rangers, NEPA, Warri State Sugar Factory among others all in the 1980s.



Sarfo Gyamfi was part of the Ghana squad that played in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 1992) and made four appearances for the country.