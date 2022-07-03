Abedi Pele honoured with Living Legends Award at 2022 GF Awards

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi Ayew Pele

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi Ayew Pele has been honoured with the Living Legend award at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards.

At an event held on July 2, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre, the African football icon was celebrated for his exploits during his activities days.



In honouring the Black Stars legend, Mr. Herbert Adeka who is credited to have discovered Abedi was invited and honoured for unearthing the great Talent for the nation.



Abedi Pele was a member of Ghana’s squad that won the African Cup of Nations in 1992.

The Black Stars great won the three African footballer of the year award from 1991 to 1993.



Within that period, he won best player at the AFCON in 1991, the maiden BBC African footballer of the award, Ghana footballer of the year in 1993, and was ranked as the 9th best player in best player in the World by FA.