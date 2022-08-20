Abedi Pele is one of the best ever footballers - Samuel Eto'o

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi Pele

Cameroon Football Association president, Samuel Eto'o has named African football legend, Abedi Pele as one of the greatest footballers ever.

Eto'o regarded the three-time African Footballer of the Year as such while naming his top five African players in history.



The Barcelona legend named Cameroon legend Roger Miller, Liberia legend George Weah, and Abedi as the three players who share spots on his top five list.



"I think the first position I have three names, it is difficult for me to choose. I have Roger Milla, Mr President George Weah and I have one of the best ever, Abedi Pele. I was a kid, those three big names were incredible," he said in an interview with GhOne TV.



He further named former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien among the other players who pick up the remaining slots.

"After that, you have Adebayor, you have Yaya Toure, you have Didier Drogba, my brother Michael Essien. Five is not a lot."



Samuel Eto’o, who is an Ambassador for Qatar Legacy, is currently in Ghana on a FIFA assignment.



The purpose of the visit is to engage the fans and media representatives to give up-to-date information about the Qatar 2022 hosting concept, tournament readiness, accommodation, Hayya (fan ID), fan experience and other relevant topics.



