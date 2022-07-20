Abedi Pele named in top 10 winners of the African Footballer of Year award

Abedi won the African Footballer of the Year award 3 times

10Riyad Mahrez

He doesn’t quite have the standing of some of his African contemporaries, but Mahrez has enjoyed immense success during a remarkable senior career in England.



He was the star man in Leicester City’s miracle title-winning campaign of 2015-16, and has gone on to enjoy great success at Manchester City, with three league successes.



The North African maestro is one of the most technically adroit players in European major leagues today and was also influential as Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.



9Abedi Pele



Arguably the greatest African player of the early 90s, he became a world-class star at Olympique de Marseille, and fully cemented his name as one of the continent’s finest players.



He clinched three successive Ligue 1 titles during the 1990s, and played a vital role in the French giants’ European Cup triumph in the 1992/93 campaign.



He was a three-time African Footballer of the Year.



8Nwankwo Kanu

He may have failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations—one of the best African players ever to do so—but Kanu was a two-time African Footballer of the Year during the late 90s.



Kanu’s career was not quite like any other, and it’s intriguing that his two POTY prizes came before the prime of his career—spent at Arsenal between 1999 and 2004.



The striker had already won three Dutch titles, the Champions League and the Intercontinental Cup with Ajax by the time of his first award, and subsequently clinched two Premier League crowns with the Gunners.



7Roger Milla



Earned global celebrity for his performances at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, where he became the oldest player to score at the tournament—a record he holds to this day.



He’s one of Africa’s greatest ever strikers, registering 43 international goals in 77 appearances—including Afcon successes in 1984 and 1988—and enjoyed French Cup success with AS Monaco and SC Bastia.



He was twice African Footballer of the Year, clinching his awards 14 years apart.



6Sadio Mane

One of the key protagonists in Liverpool’s magnificent renaissance under Jurgen Klopp, Mane reached three UCL finals—winning one—with the Reds.



He also clinched the Premier League title in 2020, a year after he won his first African Footballer of the Year award.



Now 30, Mane has left Liverpool to start the next chapter of his career at Bayern Munich, but will he kick off the new Bundesliga season as the newly crowned African POTY.



5Mohamed Salah



Currently, just ahead of Mane in the ranking, Salah was a part of the Liverpool side that won the UCL in 2019, and followed that up with the Premier League title a year later.



He’s coming off the back of a magnificent Prem season—topped only by Kevin De Bruyne (debatably) in the top flight—and is a candidate to win the Player of the Year again this year.



4George Weah



The only African player to win the Ballon d’Or, Weah also backed this global success up with three African Footballer of the Year successes.

After clinching his first prize in 1989, he had to wait to pick up a second award, but duly claimed back-to-back successes in 1994 and 1995.



Best known for his time with AC Milan, with whom he won two Serie A titles, Weah also clinched silverware with AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.



3Yaya Toure



The only player to win the African Footballer of the Year award four times in a row—and only the second to win it four times—Toure ranks among the very best African players in the history of the game.



He played a vital role as Barcelona won the Champions League in 2009, clinched the Nations Cup with the Ivory Coast in 2015 and—during the intervening years—played a critical role in transforming Manchester City into a genuine European super club.



2Didier Drogba



Twice an African Footballer of the Year, Drogba enjoyed individual honours during the years in which he helped transform Chelsea into a European powerhouse.



He played a vital role in the Blues’ domestic success, helping them win four Premier League titles, four FA Cup titles and three League Cup titles.

The forward was also influential in the 2012 Champions League final, scoring a late equaliser—and then the winning penalty—as Chelsea dispatched Bayern Munich to win their first European crown.



1 Samuel Eto’o



It is no surprise to see Eto’o at the top of this list.



The two-time Afcon winner is, without a doubt, Africa’s most decorated player in Europe, having won the Champions League three times, and league titles in La Liga and Italy too.



He played vital role in Barcelona’s European success in the 2005/06 and 2008/09 seasons, and became only the second player to score in two Champions League finals.



The Cameroonian also became the fourth player to win the trophy two seasons in a row, after helping Inter Milan claim the title in the 2009/10 campaign.



He was the first player to win four African Footballer of the Year awards.