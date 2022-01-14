Abedi Pele reacts to Dede Ayew's goal against Gabon

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Ghana great, Abedi Ayew Pele has hailed his son Andre Ayew for scoring Ghana's first goal at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Dede Ayew gave Ghana the lead against Gabon in a second Group C encounter to boost Ghana's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.
The Al Sadd man went around his marker with a beautiful turn before sending in a well-drilled shot to the right-bottom side, giving the goalkeeper Jean-Noel no chance to pull a save.
Abedi took to Twitter to react to his son's goal says he told his Dede he will score. "Hahaha! I told you, son, come on. Alhamdulillah".
Following the goal, Dede Ayew has reached a landmark of 10 goals at the AFCON, extending his tally as the country's top scorer o the competition.
The match is ongoing as Ghana is still leading by a lone goal.
Below is Abedi Pele's tweet
Hahahah! I told you son ❤️come on????????Alhamduliliah ????????— Abedi Ayew pele (@AyewAbedi) January 14, 2022
