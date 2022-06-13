Abedi Pele would have called for sacking of Ayew brothers if they were not his sons - Ex-Black Stars player
Kofi Badu wants Ayew brothers to leave Black Stars
Jordan Ayew scores as Japan beat Ghana 4-1
Andre Ayew makes over century appearances for Black Stars
Former Black Stars player, Kofi Badu has said that it is time for Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew to bow out of the national team.
Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew, the two sons of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele have been in the team for more than a decade and Kofi Badu claims their time is up.
According to the former Asante Kotoko player, Abedi Pele himself would have called for the sacking of the duo if they were not his sons for others to also have a chance in the team.
“If Jordan and Dede Ayew were not the sons of Abedi Pele, Abedi Pele would have long called for them to be out of black stars. Let’s say the truth. It’s obvious."
"They have played the black stars for quite a long time and it’s time for them to leave,” he said in a phone interview with Joe Laka on Kumasi-based Kessben FM.
Andre Dede Ayew since making his Black Stars debut in 2007 has scored 23 goals in 106 appearances while Jordan Ayew has scored 19 goals for Ghana in 80 appearances since wearing the jersey in 2010.
Jordan Ayew scored in Ghana's 4-1 defeat to Japan to end his goal drought in the Black Stars.
