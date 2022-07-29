0
Menu
Sports

Abeku Jackson misses out on semi-final in Men’s 50m butterfly at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Abeku Jackson Sw.jfif Swimmer, Abeku Jackson

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian swimmer Abeku Jackson finished 6th in the Men’s 50m butterfly heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The experienced swimmer who is the captain of Ghana’s swimming team finished with a time of 24.19s in the Men’s 50m butterfly heat 5.

Only 16 swimmers were needed to seal through to the semi-final round of the competition and unfortunately, Jackson placed 17th.

His time of 24.19s was ranked 17th among 54 participants in the 50m butterfly heats.

Four other swimmers Nubia Adjei, Unilez Takyi, Zaira Forson and Kow Jackson are yet to compete at the games.



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: