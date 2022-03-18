Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah

Abena Korkor and Stephen Appiah

Nana Aba Anamoah urges Abena Korkor to seek help

A Plus volunteers to help Abena Korkor



Appiah denies Korkor’s allegations



Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor has apologised to Ghanaian football legends Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan over some allegations she levelled against them.



In a social media post, Abena Korkor urged the two football greats to show her some sympathy and ignore the claims she made against them.



In the case of Asamoah Gyan, Korkor tweeted a picture of herself with Gyan and Tony Baffoe with the caption “Truly sorry, @asamoah_gyan3”.

In a similar fashion, she shared a picture of herself and Stephen Appiah with the caption “I am truly sorry, legend @stephenappiahofficial”.



Korkor's allegations have been rubbished by Stephen Appiah who denies having any form of amorous relationship with her.



Appiah said that the only times he has any form of engagement with Abena Korkor are during public events.



He therefore urged Ghanaians to disregard the untruth being peddled by Korkor.



"Let me place on record that, I have never encountered the said author in any special way other than at a few open and public events where she sought permission to take photos with me," Stephen Appiah said in a statement released on March 17, 2022

The ex-player went on to state that "I am constrained to respond to this needless provocation because that falsa and offensive narrative strikes at the very care of my hard won reputation, both at home and abroad."











